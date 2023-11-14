The Armidale Express
The keeping of animals policy will be on public exhibition for 28 days

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 14 2023 - 4:43pm
Armidale regional council has included the 'Tom" turkey as a prohibited residential animal in the 'keeping of animals policy' due to noise complaints
Armidale regional council has included the 'Tom" turkey as a prohibited residential animal in the 'keeping of animals policy' due to noise complaints

At the Armidale ordinary council meeting held on Wednesday, October 25, council endorsed placing the Keeping of Animals policy on public display exhibition for 28 days.

