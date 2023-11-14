At the Armidale ordinary council meeting held on Wednesday, October 25, council endorsed placing the Keeping of Animals policy on public display exhibition for 28 days.
The current keeping of Animals policy (Urban areas) was adopted by council in April 2021.
Council's Regulatory Services team proposes minor changes to the existing policy to include "Tom" turkeys in the prohibited area based on complaints received regarding the noise caused by these animals.
Submissions and comments from the public on the issue are invited and must be received by 5pm Monday, December 4.
Council will receive a further report should any submissions be received as a result of the exhibition period, however, if no submissions are lodged the report and related policy will be adopted by Armidale Regional Council.
According to the council minutes discussion, Tom (male) turkeys are considered notorious for being noisy (gobbling) at all hours of the day and whenever anything outside of the norm is occurring in their general vicinity.
Tom turkeys are placed in a similar context to roosters (which are already banned) which generally create noise complaints within residential areas, according to the report.
The minutes stipulate that the inclusion of Tom turkeys into the prohibited category would assist council with not only providing solid advice to the community around the keeping of animals within residential areas but also provide a framework around enforcement of the policy to avoid or minimise complaints regarding noise associated with animals in a residential area.
Other restrictions with regards to poultry in residential spaces include making sure poultry yards are fenced to ensure the birds do not escape, a maximum of 20 hens allowable, housing for fowls or guinea fowls being 4.5 metres from a dwelling (and 30 metres) for ducks and geese.
So how do the noise levels (and frequency) of male turkeys compare to that of roosters, chickens or even barking dogs? How many residents in Armidale are currently keeping turkeys in their backyards?
Residents are being invited to have their say.
The policy will be reviewed every two years from the date of adoption of the policy, or more frequently as required according to council.
