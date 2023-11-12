Construction has started on the much-anticipated Aero Healthcare site which will be the largest building at the new Armidale Airside Business Park.
The Aero Healthcare site was part of a seven-lot sale in 2022, and with all the planning and approvals in place, construction has now started onsite.
The Aero Healthcare building is more than 6900 square metres in size and can cater for more than 5000 pallets of supplies and equipment.
The new site will provide world class facilities for more than 60 staff in Armidale.
"The size of this building is significant, and people only need to see it as comparable to a Bunnings Warehouse, the design and the location are a fantastic addition to Armidale and the Airside Business Park Precinct," Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Armidale Regional Council's Airside development has approved DAs on 75 per cent of the lots in stage one and we are excited to see construction on a number of sites is now underway.
"The New England Weed's Authority new premises is quickly taking shape just down the road from Aero Healthcare's large site. With new offices and workshop this promises to be a great addition.
"Our team at the Airport has also secured the Alternate Root to provide a great service at the Airport Café, which is an exciting development for the wider airport businesses."
Aero Healthcare's Director Murray Scott said they were delighted to begin this anchor development in the Airside Business Park.
"This project symbolises our commitment to Armidale and the pursuit of growth and excellence," he said. "The project promises to enrich local industry and create further employment opportunities."
