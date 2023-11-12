The Armidale Express
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aero Healthcare build begins at Armidale's Airside Business Park, 2023

By Staff Writers
November 13 2023 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland at the Airside business park where construction work has just begun on the Aero Healthcare building. Picture supplied.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland at the Airside business park where construction work has just begun on the Aero Healthcare building. Picture supplied.

Construction has started on the much-anticipated Aero Healthcare site which will be the largest building at the new Armidale Airside Business Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.