Remembrance Day a time of reflection

I'm sorry I couldn't attend the Remembrance Day service held in Armidale over the weekend.
I've never served, but it's an important time for reflection to recognise the sacrifices made by Australian men and women in the first World War and the conflicts since.
I've never had to serve because of the sacrifices they made so that Australians can enjoy the liberties and freedoms we have today.
But there are still service men and women helping with peace-keeping missions, humanitarian aid or remaining vigilant on our seas so that those freedoms are not hindered even now.
In some way war has touched everyone's life, but never moreso than those who have served in conflict or stand at the ready to deploy in defence of our nation and its people.
Along with Anzac Day it is at this time every year I'm reminded to not just pay respects to those who have gone before, but those who continue to stand against any threat to our nation.
I have many friends in the Defence Forces and I thank each and every one of them for what they do.
Remembrance Day marks the guns falling silent at 11am on November 11 bringing an end to World War I, but Australian service people have had a profound impact all over the globe in the conflicts since.
I hope each of you were able to find a moment of quiet to reflect over the weekend and pay your respects in whichever way you see fit.
Lest we forget.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.