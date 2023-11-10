The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale Rotary Club's Melbourne Cup fundraiser aids local charities | See the photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoying the fundraiser lunch at the Bowlies from left, back row, Edward Wright, Cathy Sniekers, Berenice Scott and Judy Ann Moule. From left front row, Angela Sole, Nicky Croft and Moira Lloyd.
Enjoying the fundraiser lunch at the Bowlies from left, back row, Edward Wright, Cathy Sniekers, Berenice Scott and Judy Ann Moule. From left front row, Angela Sole, Nicky Croft and Moira Lloyd.

BACKTRACK, Armidale Women's Shelter and the Ezidi community are all winners following Armidale Rotary Club's Melbourne Cup fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.