BACKTRACK, Armidale Women's Shelter and the Ezidi community are all winners following Armidale Rotary Club's Melbourne Cup fundraiser.
While money is still being counted, Rotary publicity director David Clifton said proceeds would be equally shared between the non-for-profit organisations and the city's Ezidis.
"It was a great day," Mr Clifton said.
"Last year we had 120 guests and this year, everybody must've heard about the fundraiser because we had 144 people."
Bernie Perkins was master of ceremonies for the fundraiser, held on Tuesday, November 7 at Armidale City Bowling Club.
"Bernie has an incredible knowledge of horse racing and gave insights into interesting previous Melbourne Cups and events," Mr Clifton said.
A highlight of the fundraiser was the fashion show; best dressed woman was judged to be Mitchie Okamoto, while Alex Moule won the best dressed man category.
Flick through this gallery of photos from the day and see if you know anyone or you can spot yourself.
