It's not every day Armidale hosts a world championship event but that's what the city did at the weekend.
The trails at Sport UNE were inundated with the globe's best riders for the World Endurance Mountain Biking Organisation 24 hour solo championships.
Competitors from 12 different countries took to the trails and covered roughly 15,000 kilometres between them.
It was the second time Australia has hosted the event with Canberra being the first in 2013.
Previous world champion and Australian competitor Jason English finished second with Canadian Cory Wallace collecting the coveted crown in the men's division.
Australia did have some luck in the women's with Kate Kellet finishing as the world champion.
It's no easy task hosting a championship event, let alone on a world scale.
New England Mountain Bikers president James Harris took to social media to reflect on the event.
"Firstly, I want to acknowledge the magnitude of what we have achieved. But, more importantly, express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you in our mountain bike community who has contributed, whether in a large or small way, to make this event a resounding success," he said.
"As a modest mountain bike club based in Regional NSW, we have achieved something truly remarkable.
"Consider this for a moment: there has never been a world championship event, in any sport or any description, hosted in the history of Armidale... until now!
"As a volunteer-based club, an event of this scale could never have happened without the invaluable contribution of every single person who donated their most precious asset - their time.
"While the riders receive the glory, in my eyes, it's the volunteers who are the heroes."
The Sport UNE mountain bike trails have been developed in the last decade with more added over time.
Harris applauded the trails and facilities.
"Not only did they talk up their enjoyment of the trails, but also how much of a challenge it was over a full 24 hours," he said.
"If you haven't had the chance to ride the trails recently, I urge you to take a lap.
"All those tyre tracks will ensure that the trails are at their best over the next few weeks.
"So, hop on your bike and experience our very own world championship course, or even better, invite a friend who's eager to 'give it a go.'"
The championships were originally planned to be held in 2020.
But the coronavirus pandemic delayed it until 2023.
Armidale also has hosted the Cross Country Olympic national championships in 2018 and two national series rounds in 2017 with huge success.
