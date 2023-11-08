WHEN Walcha mother Janessa Sherrin told friends she was pregnant, their first piece of advice was to book a spot at a childcare centre.
That was 18 months ago.
Janessa has had to delay returning to work until at least April next year because there's currently no vacancies at any childcare centre from Walcha through to Armidale for her now seven-month-old daughter.
"My mum, who lives two-and-a-half hours away, has kindly said she would mind Trixie when I return to work," Janessa, a social worker, said.
"So my husband Jacob will build a granny flat for mum."
There are 16 listed childcare centres and pre-schools in Armidale and of those surveyed, none had any current vacancies for tots and babies.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall helped secure a reprieve for Tiny Towns Child Care, in Kirkwood Street, after the NSW Department of Education issued a notice to close the facility on November 8.
The centre, which caters for 30 children and has 15 more on its waiting list, has been given until April next year to amend technical and paperwork deficiencies.
But that is small comfort to Ms Sherrin and hundreds of other local parents and carers in a similar position.
The Express has been inundated with messages from mums frustrated at the lack of childcare vacancies in and around Armidale.
Holly, who is expecting her baby in May next year, said she needed to return to her work as a nurse by December next year.
"But I am told there is a three-year waiting list for childcare in Armidale," she said.
Another mother, Jessica, said she was unable to return to work because there were no available spots in childcare centres for her 10-month-old son.
Compounding the problem is also a lack of educators, according to Galloway Children's Centre director Sarah Grant. "If we had another five services built to meet demand, the doors could never open as we simply do not have the educators to put in them," she said.
This is the first part of an Express investigation into Armidale's childcare crisis.
Next week we will examine why and how the crisis in our childcare industry evolved and what can be done to alleviate the current crisis.
