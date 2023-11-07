A NUMBER of Walcha roads are set for resheeting with gravel, thanks to $2.34 million in state funding.
Roads set for the upgrade include Kangaroo Flat, Brackendale, Hartford and Tia Diggings roads, Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said.
"It will be one of the largest re-sheeting projects carried out by Council and will be completed by 2027," Mayor Noakes said.
"This is a tremendous boost for the shire."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the funding was secured under the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund, with monies allocated based on the size of council's local road network.
Walcha's total road network is 916 kilometres.
"The injection of extra funding will improve the safety for motorists and all road users, while making it easier to get Walcha's primary produce to market," Mr Marshall said.
"Council can continue getting on with the job of repairing damaged roads, undertake gravel re-sheeting and widen existing rural bitumen roads with this funding."
Separately, Mayor Noakes said any roads damaged by renewable energy companies when transporting bulky goods across the shire, such as wind turbines, would be remedied by those companies.
"If the roads used by those companies are damaged, they will be reinstated to their original state, that's a condition of the development application," Mayor Noakes said.
Roads tipped to be used by those companies include Moona Plains Road, Emu Creek Road and parts of Thunderbolts Way.
