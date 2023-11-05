Do you ever hear rave reviews about the latest big mini-series, but then get put off by unlikeable characters?
Everyone picked up various hobbies during the COVID-19 lockdowns and I was one of the masses who took to absorbing mass media - mostly TV series and docuseries through the streaming services like Netflix and Stan.
I know many many people who have stuck with that habit of picking up a new show and settling in for a weekend binge or a couple of episodes per night over a week.
Thrillers, crime investigations and disasters are some of the go-to for me, but I've been getting caught in a rut the last few series with characters who were deeply unlikeable.
Black Snow on Stan is the one that instantly comes to mind with a gripping plot about a cold case murder in regional Queensland. It stars Travis Fimmel - of Vikings fame - as a kind, but damaged detective.
He revisits the case when some eerie details are revealed in the murdered girls' written notes that formed part of a school time capsule.
Everywhere he goes though, the detective is met by people harbouring secrets to the point of withholding evidence, it got quite aggravating at times.
More recently I watched Bodies on Netflix, another crime-suspense show, but again I found myself specifically rallying against some of the characters.
I think it goes beyond the characters you're meant to love to hate. They're foolish and unlikeable.
Let me know who some of your favourite or least favourite shows and characters are at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster, Editor
