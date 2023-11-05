The Armidale Express

Unlikeable characters

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated November 6 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unlikeable characters
Unlikeable characters

Do you ever hear rave reviews about the latest big mini-series, but then get put off by unlikeable characters?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.