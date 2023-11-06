The Armidale Express
Health

A promotional video aims to attract new doctors to Armidale after shortages in region.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 6 2023 - 6:06pm
Dr Michelle Guppy, acting head of school of medicine said there was considerable interest in the new video which aims to attract new health professionals to the region.
Armidale Regional Council has produced a high-quality video aimed at attracting new medical professionals to the region.

