Armidale Regional Council has produced a high-quality video aimed at attracting new medical professionals to the region.
The video, entitled 'Heal, Thrive, Belong. Make Your Next Medical Career Move to Armidale' features Dr Salma Ali, who moved to Armidale in 2026 and said one of the benefits of working in a regional area like Armidale was that you really got to know your patients well.
"It's a very accepting multi-cultural place," said Dr Ali.
"Everyone knows you in Armidale. You care for them and they care for you. We don't ever feel bored here, there is always something new - life to save, a complex case to solve and you get to know your patients so well versus in the city when they are in and out so quickly.
The video was launched at the World Organisation of Family Doctors (WONCA) conference in Sydney last week, which was attended by 4000 local and international GPs and family physicians.
In Other News:
Armidale has been experiencing health professional workforce shortages, an issue currently affecting many regional and rural communities Australia-wide.
The NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) previously found that 70 per cent of rural medical practices were seeking staff.
At one point, in February of 2023, about eight general practitioners retired or relocated from practices in Armidale, losing a total of 13 doctors by month's end and leaving thousands of patients searching for a doctor.
Dr Ali, who practices at the Armidale Medical Centre and teaches at the School of Medicine at the UNE, says Armidale has many features health professionals would find attractive about living and working in the area.
"Living in a regional area has given us the chance to try things we have never done before. I don't think I have ever done bushwalking before I moved to Armidale.
"One of the main attractions er in Armidale is the quiet, calm nature bushwalks and i love the views. I just love taking the kids up to see the Kangaroos," she said.
Dr James Meyer, who works at Integral Health, said one of the biggest attractions for him to move to Armidale was because it was known as the 'education hub' with many great schooling options for kids.
"There is a thriving performing arts community and the culture here is really lovely," he said.
"Another benefit is you will be welcomed by the community they will not take you for granted."
Mayor Sam Coupland welcomed the new video saying, "The Armidale region has so much to offer. Health professionals are a highly valued resource in our community, if you are thinking of making the move, do it!"
Dr Michelle Guppy, Secretary and Treasurer, New England Division of General Practice and Associate
Professor, Acting Head of School of Rural Medicine, UNE attended WONCA and said there was considerable interest in the video and the Armidale area.
"We had lots of people visiting the stand and I've just had a chat with some GPs from the Philippines looking for a job in Australia," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.