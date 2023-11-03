The Armidale Express
Emergency services conducted a full-scale plane crash simulation response

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
Updated November 6 2023 - 8:48am, first published November 3 2023 - 2:48pm
NSW Fire and Rescue as well as NSW Police, Ambulance services and the SES were involved in a full scale emergency exercice at the Armidale Airport simulating a real-world emergency response. Photo Heath Forsyth
A full-scale field emergency exercise took place at the Armidale Regional Airport on the morning of November 2, in order to test the capabilities of emergency services in a simulated emergency scenario.

