A full-scale field emergency exercise took place at the Armidale Regional Airport on the morning of November 2, in order to test the capabilities of emergency services in a simulated emergency scenario.
The simulation involved the unsuccessful landing of a large aircraft on the airport runway. A stationary 57-seat bus was used to model the aircraft, and actors were enlisted to play the roles of injured passengers.
In the emergency scenario, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW SES, and NSW Ambulance Service as well as NSW Police were all given the opportunity to implement emergency training procedures in a practical way in order to ready themselves should their services in a real-life emergency situation be required.
Armidale Regional Airport Manager Angela Garvey said it was an extremely well-run and well-coordinated exercise.
"Every two years, it is a civil aviation requirement to conduct a full field exercise.
"We had all emergency services here from the area including the police, fire, ambulance, SES and also the army.
"This exercise is designed to test our procedures and also to test the respondor's procedures as well.
"Safety and compliance is what we are about here at Armidale Regional Airport and today we are certainly flexing that muscle," said Ms Garvey.
Senior Aerodrome reporting officer Mark Dixon said a simulation of a full-scale emergency involves the largest type of aircraft at the airport, which in the case of Armidale Airport is the DASH 8 Q 400 series aircraft.
"In this particular simulation, the bus is modelling a 72-seat aircraft that has come in to land, its landing gear has effectively failed and it has skidded off the runway and ends up at this particular spot which, in a real-world scenario, could be anywhere along the runway.
"The idea is that we need to test all assets, so fire and rescue, ambulance, medical staff in the hospital, it all needs to be tested in order to prepare as best as possible for any real-world emergency situation," he said.
Officer in charge of Armidale police training and incident risk management controller Inspector Darren Williams said the day was about testing the capabilities of different emergency organisations in the event of a large scale emergency.
"In this particular scenario, we have an aircraft incident at the Armidale airport, we need to be able to test our response, our capabilities in dealing with a large-scale aircraft crash," said Mr Williams said.
"This incident had 28 passengers on board, which involved a number of wounded patients, and involved technically shutting down Armidale Airport.
"Overall it went extremely well, as you can imagine, our emergency services routinely train for these kind of scenarios," he said.
Students from ASC drama class also donated their acting talents for the day, playing the role of the passengers on board the aircraft.
Chrissie Robinson from Armidale Airport Services says the inclusion of the actors made the simulation feel more life-like and therefore made the timing of the response more realistic and more adaptable to a real-world scenario.
"This was a really great opportunity for us to activate our emergency response plan and to train new staff members on how things may play out in a real-life emergency situation.
"Today's example of a larger passenger plane is not something that happens too often but it's imperative to make sure we are familiar with our roles in such an emergency situation.
"Making sure the communication side of things is on point was also another high priority, so communicating effectively with all of the agencies involved is particularly important in making sure everything run smoothly," said Ms Robinson.
