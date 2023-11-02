The community turned out in force for PLC Armidale's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which ended last weekend at the Armidale Town Hall.
Family and friends stepped into a world of pure imagination and joined the all-girls college for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, excitement, and the sweetest of memories.
"The quality of the production and the joy brought to the audience were on show in each of the performances I attended," PLC Armidale principal Nicola Taylor said.
"Something expressed by many in the audience was the delight and enjoyment of a shared experience of something wholesome and pleasant.
"The Creative and Performing Arts are alive and thriving at PLC Armidale, and last week demonstrated the extraordinary things our girls are capable of."
The college transformed the heritage-listed building into the world of Willy Wonka with clever set design and an impressive array of lights and props - much of which was upcycled.
More than 100 students from across Year 3 to Year 11 were involved in the production, and four of the six performances were sold out.
