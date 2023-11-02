The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charlie and Chocolate Factory by PLC Armidale runs at Town Hall, 2023

By Vanessa Arundale
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community turned out in force for PLC Armidale's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which ended last weekend at the Armidale Town Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.