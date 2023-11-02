The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sophie Masson launches her new novel, The Paris Cooking School, on November 11

LR
By Lydia Roberts
November 2 2023 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Masson with her latest book, set in Paris in the spring, at Reader's Companion. Masson has written the adult novel under her pen name, Sophie Beaumont.
Sophie Masson with her latest book, set in Paris in the spring, at Reader's Companion. Masson has written the adult novel under her pen name, Sophie Beaumont.

PARIS in the spring is a long way from Invergowrie in the winter, but author Sophie Masson has made the leap with her latest novel, Paris Cooking School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.