PARIS in the spring is a long way from Invergowrie in the winter, but author Sophie Masson has made the leap with her latest novel, Paris Cooking School.
The novel tells the story of Australians Gabi Picabea and Kate Evans who enrol in Sylvie Morel's Paris Cooking School.
Gabi and Kate are both at a crossroads in life and learning to cook the French way in Paris seems like the perfect escape.
Meanwhile, Sylvie is facing challenges of her own, so for each of the women, April in Paris will bring unexpected twists and transformations that will change the course of their lives.
"This is an escapist, romantic read, great for summer reading," Masson says.
"The story is about women who face big challenges and it's also about challenges and hope."
Masson is already writing her next novel from her "peaceful, calm" home in Invergowrie.
This read is about the public and private gardens in Paris.
The city of romance and lights is a recurring theme in Masson's novels.
With her French parents who were of mixed ethnicity, Masson moved between Australia and France, caught up between the two worlds and languages.
She started writing novels in 1990 and in a way, hasn't stopped.
"Writing novels is totally addictive," Masson says.
In 2019, Masson was awarded an Order of Australia "for significant service to literature as an author, publisher, and through roles in industry organisations".
Those other roles include serving on the Literature Board of the Australia Council (2004 to 2008), president of the New England and North-West sub branch of the Children's Book Council of NSW, and chair of the New England Writers' Centre.
Masson has also won and been shortlisted for several awards for her books, including the NSW Premier's Literary Awards, the Aurealis Awards, the Davitt Awards and CBCA Notable Books.
At the end of the day, she says it's always nice to return to her home here in Armidale, where she raised her three children with husband David Leach in a mud-brick, solar-powered home they built themselves.
And after all that, if she does have any spare time, Masson can be found in her kitchen, creating French cuisine and dreaming up new ideas for her novels.
The Paris Cooking School is published by Ultimo Press.
Sophie Masson will launch her latest book, The Paris Cooking School, at Cafe Patisserie in Rusden Street, Armidale, at 2pm on Saturday, November 11. Refreshments include French-style finger food. RSVP at info@readerscompanion.com.au
