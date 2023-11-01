Australian 'rough stock' saddle bronc and bareback rider Scott Johnston was once the best in the world.
Going into the 2000 US rodeo championships, the then 27-year-old had won more money than any other rider on the circuit ($180,280).
Writing for ESPNW in 2012, American Journalist Allison Glock described Johnston as the 'last great American hero', stating that watching Johnston ride gave you the same kind of energetic feeling you would have when watching Michael Jorden play basketball.
She said Johnston was 'redefining greatness.'
So how did a boy originally from Brewarrina, in the far west of NSW, come to be one of the great American cowboys, and why is he appearing in Guyra next week for a free breakfast event?
From the mid-90s right through to 2003, Johnston competed at the top level of the American Professional Cowboy Association circuit in bareback and saddle bronc.
Johnston's father was a cattle farmer, and always wanted to be a bronc rider. When his son was given the opportunity by a friend to try out the sport at a local rodeo, he thought he'd give it a go.
In no time at all, Johnston went from being an unknown to becoming Australia's saddle bronc champion in 1994 while riding on borrowed saddles.
Desiring to compete against the best in the world, Johnston moved to the States in 1996 and was soon named Saddle Bronc Rookie of the Year.
In '97 he won the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) average title and from there never looked back and couldn't be stopped.
Not even a broken back, suffered after surviving a horrific plane crash in 1998 could keep him from competing in a sport he loved.
Johnston and four other bareback riders, in a borrowed single-engine airplane, went down in a cluster of oak trees near San Carlos, Calif on their way to the Grand National Rodeo.
Johnston's fourth and fifth vertebrae had to be fused with two metal rods. His spine had been pushed back so far it was nearly poking through his skin.
Doctors fit him with a back brace and told him he'd be wearing it for six months.
80 days after the crash, he was back riding again despite strenuous arguments from specialists who told him it was 'proactive insanity.'
It's easy to understand why Johnston's faith, is and always has been an important part if his life.
"I was thankful to God that I could still bring up my kids and provide for them and my wife," he told 'The Oklahoman' in 1999.
"I was also thankful that God not only kept me alive but kept me well enough that I could ride again."
Scott's faith and career along with what he calls 'faith-based horsemanship' passing on his skills to and instilling into others, the relationship between the trainer and his horse, will be the topic of conversation when he visits Guyra on Saturday, November 4.
