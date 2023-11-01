The Armidale Express
Nuclear for Climate Australia founder Robert Parker to talk in Armidale on November 9

By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 11:31am
New England could be spared thousands of kilometres of new transmission lines if a nuclear power plant was built on existing coal power stations in the Hunter Valley.
SOLAR farms and wind turbines would disappear from the New England landscape if Australia adopted nuclear power to solve its energy crisis.

