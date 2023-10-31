The Armidale Express
Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt to release APVMA report findings

By Heath Forsyth
October 31 2023 - 6:14pm
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce has started a 'save the APVMA' petition to be taken to Canberra. Photo from file.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce is calling on the Albanese Labor government to provide certainty to the community of Armidale and keep the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) from being moved back to Canberra.

