The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale councillors dial water restrictions up a notch

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Level 1 water restrictions now kick in when dam storage hits 90 per cent.
Armidale Level 1 water restrictions now kick in when dam storage hits 90 per cent.

AN EARLY introduction of water restrictions could see Armidale householders limiting sprinkler use and washing their cars less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.