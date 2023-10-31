AN EARLY introduction of water restrictions could see Armidale householders limiting sprinkler use and washing their cars less.
They may also have help when buying rainwater tanks.
The moves come after Armidale councillors met on October 25 and agreed to raise Level 1 water restrictions to when dam storage hits 90 per cent.
That will limit households to no more than 180 litres per person per day, not watering gardens and washing cars with hoses during the heat of the day and using sprinklers for two hours only.
Level 2 water restrictions will kick in when dam storage drops to 80 per cent capacity, meaning residents can only use hand-held hoses for two hours a day and sprinklers and fixed hoses are not permitted.
Councillors adopted the changes on officers' recommendations.
Mayor Sam Coupland said Council was drawing heavily on experience gained from the 2019-2021 drought, when Council enacted its Drought Management Plan for the first time since Malpas Dam was built, in the 1970s.
Then, Level 5 water restrictions were policed by officers, as Guyra nearly ran out of water.
"These restrictions are small changes that should alter people's perception and give them a degree of awareness around using water responsibly," Mayor Coupland said.
Councillors also voted to explore options for subsidised rainwater tanks for ratepayers.
"The intention is to harvest water from acres and acres of rooftops so it doesn't end up going down the Macleay River," Mayor Coupland said.
Changes to the water restrictions are small; under the current plan, Level 1 water restrictions kick in when dam storage plunges to 80 per cent capacity and Level 2 restrictions kick in at 70 per cent capacity.
Mayor Coupland said while he was reticent to develop "policy on the run, I would rather be accused of going too early on water restrictions than too late".
Dam storage remains healthy across the district, with total storage from Malpas, Puddledock and Guyra dams at 96 per cent as at September 16.
