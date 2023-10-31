POLITICIANS have thrown down the gauntlet to REX Airlines over its promise to recommence services between Armidale and Sydney in March next year.
The last Rex flight departed Armidale on Sunday, October 29 after the airline blamed aircraft shortages and the "pillaging" of pilots by Qantas.
Yet Rex has just announced a new route, between Adelaide and Brisbane, despite an apparent shortage of pilots.
"[Armidale Regional] Council and the community have bent over backwards for REX and supported them fully over the past decade," Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said.
"We will be doing everything we can to hold REX to its word to return in March and ensure they have no excuse for not doing so."
His comments were backed by Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland.
"I welcome REX's commitment to return to the standard flight schedule from March 31, 2024," Mayor Coupland said.
"Their service is vital for our business, healthcare, government services and tourism.
"We want REX back and we at Council will do everything we responsibly can to ensure that happens."
It's not the first time Rex has hit bumpy ground on its Armidale service.
In 2006, the airline withdrew from the route barely two years after commencing operations, saying at the time "the route is too thin to allow two airlines of quality to service it effectively".
It wasn't until 2014 Rex re-entered the market, challenging QantasLink's monopoly by flying three flights a day on its 36-seater aircraft.
Rex's latest withdrawal from the Armidale route comes after the regional airport underwent a $9.42 million upgrade.
In July, Armidale Regional Council also accommodated Rex and other smaller operators by setting up an alternative departure gate for unscreened departures of flights not requiring screening.
Nevertheless, just three months later Rex suspended its flights.
Rex's general manager of network strategy, Warrick Lodge, said at the time, "We intend to return to the standard flight schedules from March 31, 2024 - however this is subject to the situation improving."
Mr Marshall said he was seeking a meeting with Mayor Coupland and REX deputy chairman John Sharp, "holding [Rex] to their word but also to focus on how we can facilitate their return".
Meanwhile, airfares between Armidale and Sydney have skyrocketed.
In March, a return weekend flight to Sydney with Rex cost $551; the same flight in November with Qantas costs $728.
