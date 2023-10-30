A wild hailstorm lashed Armidale in the early hours of Friday morning, October 27, wreaked havoc on homes, businesses and schools and dumped rain and hail across the region.
Emergency services were called out to multiple residential homes, businesses and schools including St Mary's school in Armidale on Friday morning 27 October after a large storm produced 'Pea' sized hail leading to 'reverse flooding'.
"What's happened is that the smaller size hail has been lodged in the box guttering on the roof and it has seeped inside causing the damage overnight," Andrew Coventry from Armidale Outdoors said.
"I was up on the roof at 12 in the afternoon and the hail was still there, it almost would have been better off with larger hail," said Mr Coventry.
SES unit commander Matt Elsley said there was some significant clean-up work involved after the storm.
"The issue we had due to this particular storm was the 'pea hail,' which built up in guttering, when it gets wet it'll form like an icy dam almost which causes the water to back up," Mr Elsley said.
"What happens is that pea hail, due to its size, is nice and fine and forms up in the valleys of roofs, the only way to fix it is to clear it out."
"We were up on the roof, clearing out the blockages and trying to stop the flooding inside."
Neil Mortimer from First National Real Estate says the issue of hail building up in box gutters is a tricky issue.
"The hail filled up everyone's gutters and packed tight, there is nowhere for the water to go and it seeps back inside.
"Several buildings I visited Friday morning in the Beardy Street Mall had unfortunately had water leaking inside causing damage.
"There was water soaking carpets, damaging stock and furniture also. I went around to see if there was anything I could do initially, just making sure there were no safety issues, there were a couple of ceiling tiles that we had to remove that were wet and sagging."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, humid easterly winds feeding into a low-pressure trough over north-eastern NSW caused the development of a large number of thunderstorms beginning the evening of October 26.
Armidale experienced thunderstorms moving from the north from 10.40 pm, through until around 2am with a smattering of hail spanning around 15 minutes about 1am.
