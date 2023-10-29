The Armidale Express
Extreme fire danger for Northern Tablelands, October 31, 2023

By Staff Writers
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
The RFS is warning residents of extreme fire danger for Tuesday, October 31.
Extreme fire danger is forecast on Tuesday, October 31 and the Rural Fire Service is urging residents to be prepared.

