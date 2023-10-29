Extreme fire danger is forecast on Tuesday, October 31 and the Rural Fire Service is urging residents to be prepared.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast extreme conditions for the New England and north east NSW and the RFS is urging residents to be prepared and know what they will do if impacted by fire.
Superintendent Peter Weatherstone of the RFS is calling on the community members to ensure they take action now to protect their life and property.
"It is time to be vigilant particularly with the number of fires already in the area and the risk of new fires starting under these conditions," Superintendent Weatherstone said.
There are already more than 50 fires burning across the New England region following a lightning storm that sparked more than 100 fires across the north east of NSW.
Most of those are now under control and all remain at advice level.
However, the temperature is expected to spike around 30 degrees on Tuesday with winds gusting up to almost 50km/h forecast.
Superintendent Weatherstone said given the extreme conditions on Tuesday that fires could spread quickly and would be extremely dangerous.
The RFS encourages people to check their bushfire plan and ensure their property is fire ready.
If a fire starts, take immediate action. If you or your property are not prepared to the highest level, go to a safer location well before the fire impacts and re-consider travel through bushfire risk areas.
"It is really important that your family are aware of what you will do should you be affected and you have access to the most up to date information via the Hazards Near Me App, Major Fire Updates are available on the RFS website and the Bushfire Information Line can be called on 1800 679 737," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.