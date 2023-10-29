Armidale Rotary Central's gift to Tablelands Community Transport "will be a 100 per cent lifesaver" says a senior Uralla Council executive.
The club presented a $2000 portable defibrillator last week to the service after its coordinator Jo-Anne Fletcher spoke to members at a recent lunch meeting.
Defibrillators are devices that apply an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat if the heart rhythm stops in a cardiac arrest.
Harvey Norman offered a generous discount to the club for the device's purchase.
Jo-Ann told Rotarians the transport service is available to eligible clients so they can continue to live an independent life by providing access to the community.
The group leases three of its own vehicles, specially selected to suit the mobility needs of clients, such as being able to carry wheelchairs.
Several clients may be carried on the same trip and some volunteers provide their own cars.
The service is offered to those living independently in Armidale, Uralla or Walcha and are frail, aged or care for someone who is not able to access existing public or private transport services.
It is funded by Transport NSW, supplemented where possible by client contributions. Paid staff comprise two office staff and three to four paid drivers, as well as the coordinator.
The service came to the Rotary club's attention when one of its members needed regular home-to-hospital transport for his disabled wife who had suffered a fall which prevented her from being transported in his car.
Interim director of community and corporate services Steven Williams thanked the club, said it would see definite use in future.
"It will be a 100 per cent lifesaver," Mr Williams said.
"We are lucky enough to have someone pro-active enough like Jo-Ann and people like Armidale Rotary Central to look out for us and give us a helping hand.
"The provision of this small piece of equipment expands the capacity of our service 10-fold because we can now start to accommodate a broader range of caring to our community transport."
More information on the transport service can be found at www.uralla.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-Services/Tablelands-Community-Transport.
