Rotary Central presents defibrillator to Tablelands Community Transport

October 30 2023 - 10:38am
Rotary Central's president John Jones presents the defibrillator to Jo-Ann at the club's Book Shed in Dumaresq Street on behalf of the club's members.
Armidale Rotary Central's gift to Tablelands Community Transport "will be a 100 per cent lifesaver" says a senior Uralla Council executive.

