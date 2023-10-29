Satisfaction of a job well done

Many of you may have read my introduction a few weeks ago where I mentioned I was still looking to find a rental property.
I'm delighted to say I've been approved for a rental this morning (Monday, October 30) and will be making the move in three weeks.
Until then, my weekends are booked up with deep cleaning jobs around my current residence to leave it spick and span for the next tenant.
And with that in mind I tackled one of those tasks over the weekend that leaves most people flustered, I deep-cleaned the oven.
However, this time around, I came armed with Youtube how to videos.
Instead of vainly scrubbing only the outside, I discovered how to actually dismantle the oven door to fully scrub and degrease the three layers of glass.
I used to relish in the downtime, the weekends where you plan nothing and laze about on the couch or maybe catch up with friends over a late breakfast or something.
However, I've developed a quirk as I've aged, that I must have achieved something before my brain will let me switch off.
So to tell you that it was deeply gratifying to see the oven all but spotless is probably an understatement, it gave my Sunday purpose.
I've also gotten in to the good habit of making the bed in the morning, but I'm curious are there any tasks or habits you have that you simply must complete before your brain will let you switch off?
Let me know at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Jacob Mcmaster,
Editor
