The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Music, workshops and giant koala tipped at 12th Black Gully Festival

October 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Tree Group will mark its 40th anniversary at the festival with a campaign to raise funds for a new bridge in Black Gully.
Armidale Tree Group will mark its 40th anniversary at the festival with a campaign to raise funds for a new bridge in Black Gully.

BLACK Gully Festival returns to Armidale on Saturday, November 11th.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.