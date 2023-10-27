DESIGNS for UNE's $26.6 million Tamworth Campus are now on public display in Fitzroy Street, Tamworth.
It is the first time people will be able to see the architect's vision for Tamworth's university campus, to be built on the old Velodrome site in Peel Street.
UNE Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Moran said months of research and consultation with the community had come together in an initial vision for the site.
"The proposed building design shows an inspiring physical space for student support and engagement with the community," Professor Moran said.
"The designs being presented today show how the building's spaces might flexibly adapt to the needs of the community as the city grows and its education needs change."
Project principal leader, Karl Eckermann, said the design team worked with a First Nations co-designer, Yerrabinbgin, and members of the local community to get a detailed understanding of the environment and the site.
"The materials, colours and soft geometry of the building reflect the landscape and the bend of the Peel River and we are proud of this architecturally significant addition to the city of Tamworth," Mr Eckermann said.
"We have designed with community in mind, including First Nations, future students and industry. Importantly, this building considers the harsh climate of Tamworth and comes with a five star environmental rating."
Project Management firm, Touchstone Partners, will deliver the project. Local firm Hill Lockart Architects will provide onsite advice and monitoring during the construction period.
Funding for the new campus comes from the NSW Government's $500 million Growing Local Economies Fund, as well as contributions from UNE, Tamworth Regional Council and the Federal Government.
The new, four-storey building aims to enrich the campus and student experience.
Covering more than 2000sq m, the facility will include multi-purpose spaces to support teaching, research and collaboration. The building is designed to achieve a 5-star green star rating.
The project also presented opportunities to integrate surrounding nature and incorporate Indigenous knowledge to improve circulation throughout the campus.
Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb said a local campus was a key strategic factor in the development of the Tamworth region.
"There is no doubt a UNE campus in Tamworth will be a game changer for our community," Mr Webb said.
"This new campus will directly help us to achieve our Blueprint 100 vision of generating new jobs and improving skill levels of our community."
