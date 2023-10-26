The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale Mall opens to Halloween | Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Council events manager Cat Creagan puts the finishing touches to the old Courthouse in the Mall. The "haunted house" is open from 4pm on Friday, October 27.
Armidale Regional Council events manager Cat Creagan puts the finishing touches to the old Courthouse in the Mall. The "haunted house" is open from 4pm on Friday, October 27.

GET SET for Friday night fright, when the Armidale Mall becomes a ghost town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.