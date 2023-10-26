GET SET for Friday night fright, when the Armidale Mall becomes a ghost town.
All in good fun, as Halloween in the Mall returns on October 27 for a second year.
Last year, more than 2000 people packed into the Mall to celebrate Halloween and this year organisers are promising a bigger, better event.
"Mall traders will decorate their shops and open their doors for trick or treating and there will be a laser show, stilt walkers, face painters, roaming props and food stalls," Armidale Regional Council events manager, Cat Creagan, said.
There will also be a monster mash. But the real horror show is the old courthouse.
Here, teams from New England Event Services and Headspace have worked tirelessly with council officers to transform the vacant building into a haunted house.
Eerily quiet chambers have been transformed with lighting, skeletons, cobwebs and weird artefacts to make a walk through a worthwhile experience.
The 191-year-old building raises up the skeletons from its past as visitors can roam around the courtroom, slip into the dock and see a long-dead judge in residence.
Outside and the Halloween fun continues.
"We already have our windows up and looking very forward to taking part in trick or treating," Granny Fi's Toy Cupboard owner, Beattie Alvarez, said.
It will be the fourth year Granny Fi's has opened its doors to trick or treating, along with Boobooks and Clique Curation.
"This event something is fun and innocent, where children can wander round in their costumes. I'm looking forward to it," Ms Alvarez said.
Boobooks staff member Amber Mason is expecting children to come in and experience the world of books and fun inside the shop.
"We're outside right now sticking cobwebs through the walls," she said.
Halloween in the Mall starts from 4pm and goes until 8pm. It is a free event.
