12/16 Hunter River Lancers on parade in Armidale | Watch the video

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 12:45pm
12/16 Hunter River Lancers troopers Felicity Lofts and Aaron Kemp behind the wheel of a bushmaster army vehicle at Curtis Park for the launch of the group's 75th anniversary.
FAMILIES will be able to get up close and personal with soldiers from the Australian Army Reserve's 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers at a community day on October 27.

