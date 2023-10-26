Tattersal's Hotel offers up one of the best pub feeds in Australia.
It's a finalist for the Best Burger along with seven other key awards in the Australian Hotels Association awards for excellence.
This year's awards will be held on Tuesday 31 October at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
Head Chef Jake Mayled, a local originally from Guyra, is responsible for the design of the menu and creation of the best burger and also the best steak and best steak sandwich.
Jake was awarded 'Apprentice of the Year' by the AHA in 2019 and was part of the Tattersalls Hotel opening in 2018 as a second-year apprentice.
Jake became head chef at Tattersalls in 2022 and it's no coincidence that 2023 has seen the Hotel being recognised for so many award nominations by the Australian Hotels Association.
Armidale Tattersalls Administration and Marketing manager Claire Davidson said the management team is extremely proud of the hotel's achievements.
"The management team here is so incredibly proud to be nominated as finalists for the 8 award categories," Ms Davidson said.
"Obviously if we are able to win one of those awards it would be a great recognition for all the efforts we have put into bringing the hotel up to be something that Armidale can be proud of state-wide."
The 8 categories Tattersalls have been nominated in include:
Regional Hotel of the Year
Individual Hotel Operator of the Year
Best wine list
Best Restaurant
Best Steak
Best Steak Sandwich
Best Burger
Best Deluxe Pub Accommodation
Tattersalls Hotel has recently undergone a major revitalisation project with the building's Art Deco style restored to its former glory.
Sydney-based design studio Luchetti Krelle is responsible for giving Tattersalls the lavish contemporary refresh that celebrates its Art Deco design and Victorian history.
"I think people in Armidale are obviously aware of the building here, it's an incredible building right in the heart of Armidale," Ms Davidson said.
"I think it is something to be quite proud of, the work that has gone into Tattersalls by the amazing team here and being recognised as a state finalist, it's pretty special and something we are super proud of for sure."
Tattersalls director John Cassidy and the management team will be travelling down to Sydney next week to attend the awards, recognised as the most prestigious awards program in the hospitality industry.
Of the eight categories Tattersalls have been nominated for, they are in pretty good shape to come home with a few trophies.
