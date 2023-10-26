The Armidale Express
Experts urge people to have a fire safety plan for house fires

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
October 26 2023 - 11:00am
Fire and safety expert Tony Talbot is warning people about the dangers of house fires.
EXPERTS are urging people living on farms and regional areas like New England to have a ready-made plan in the event of a house fire.

