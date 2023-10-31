New England will benefit from almost seven full-time Local Landcare Coordinators and a regional coordinator thanks to an injection of government funds.
The NSW Government has committed $58 million dollars over the next 4 years for Landcare NSW and Local Land Services to strengthen the capacity of Landcare NSW groups to care for environment and agricultural systems.
This means that for the New England area, double the amount of full-time equivalent employees will be available.
The North West region will also be bolstered by 5.25 full time equivalent roles.
Landcare program manager Jodie Lovell says the additional funding will assist Landcare services in fulfilling important roles in the community.
"This program will essentially enable us to deliver on-ground projects and meet the growing needs of the communities," says Ms Lovell.
"There will be more money on the ground and more jobs in the Land Care sector in each region, that's probably the bottom line when it comes to supporting sustainable agriculture, the environment and protecting our biodiversity."
"There is definitely an increase in the need for land care, I would say that it is needed more now than ever before, obviously the more funding that is available, the more essential support services we can provide on the ground."
Part of the new funding means there'll be additional support provided to help coordinators with any administrative task to ensure they can focus on the delivery of on-ground projects
Ms Lovell says there has also been a support role created in each region to assist in administrative responsibilities allowing coordinators to focus on delivering on ground projects.
"It's an increase in position but it's also an increase in the number of hours available to help, there is so much important work that needs to be done in the environmental and agricultural space."
The partnership between LLS and Landcare has been ongoing for 8 years.
In that time, Ms Lovell says coordinators and managers have been able to leverage investment by the government in order to provide services to the community.
"For every dollar the government invests in Landcare, we are able to return $4 worth of benefit in regards to what we can deliver for the environment and agricultural communities, that's the farmers, landowners and also other government agencies such as the Biodiversity Conservation Trust," she said.
"Natural disasters are on the increase, the state of the environment report doesn't look great, the work we do I feel is needed now more than ever."
