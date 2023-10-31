The Armidale Express
LLS and Landcare NSW are delivering $58m program to employ coordinators.

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
October 31 2023
The NSW Gov is investing $58 Million dollars over 4 years to increase local and regional landcare coordinators
New England will benefit from almost seven full-time Local Landcare Coordinators and a regional coordinator thanks to an injection of government funds.

