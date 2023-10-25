The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Castledoyle Road safe cycle trail project a step closer

Updated October 25 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Castledoyle Cycleway project team from left, Peter Sneikers, John Willoughby and Jane Gilpin.
The Castledoyle Cycleway project team from left, Peter Sneikers, John Willoughby and Jane Gilpin.

SAFE cycling and walking tracks could become a feature of the Castledoyle Road corridor, thanks to a community project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.