SAFE cycling and walking tracks could become a feature of the Castledoyle Road corridor, thanks to a community project.
The "Castledoyle Cycleway" project aims to create eco-friendly transport and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
"Tracks will offer a safe and inviting route for cyclists and walkers, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle while fostering community connections and a sense of belonging," the project's instigator, John Willoughby, said.
The project is a collaboration with local community groups and businesses.
Castledoyle Cycleway will start at Gungurru Gaitway with a 5 kilometre walk from Quota Park and return, via shared Wild Rivers Cycleway to Dances Lane, through to Waterfall Way and west back to Quota Park.
Imbota Mountain bike trails will incorporate Quota Park, Wild Rivers Cycleway to Mays Road, Long Swamp Road to Imbota Nature Reserve (fire trails), Wild Rivers Cycleway return to Quota Park.
The Wild Rivers Cycleway will be a loop from Quota Park to Oxley Wild Rivers National Park/Bluehole and return.
"This project marks a significant step toward enhancing the overall wellbeing and sustainable development of our community," Mr Willoughby said.
"By providing a dedicated safe space for cyclists and walkers, we aim to promote a culture of wellness, eco-consciousness, and social engagement within our vibrant Castledoyle neighbourhood."
