The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Update | Bushfire burning out of control near Uralla | Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters are on their way to a blaze in Uralla that is out of control.
Firefighters are on their way to a blaze in Uralla that is out of control.

UPDATE | A FIRE IS burning out of control near Uralla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.