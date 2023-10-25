UPDATE | A FIRE IS burning out of control near Uralla.
The blaze appears to be on the western side of Uralla, near the New England Highway.
Crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service are at the scene.
Across the New England, there's a high danger fire rating and total fire ban as strong, hot gusts blow across the district.
While grass fires across the region are under control, firies remain on high alert as conditions are expected to worsen before a change on late Thursday, October 26.
"We're going to have hazardous conditions for most of the day, so please don't light any fires and stay safe," Armidale Fire and Rescue Station Officer Kristen Ross said.
"If you're asthmatic, close all your doors and windows and stay inside."
Up to 172 hectares of land was destroyed by fire at Old Hillgrove Road, Hillgrove before being brought under control on October 25.
A bushfire at Glassers Road, Bald Blair is also under control after burning 388 hectares of grassland.
Further north, firefighters quickly brought a bushfire near the New England Highway, Dundee under control before it caused serious damage.
But strong winds are blowing the smoke across Armidale, lowering air quality.
There's relief in sight as the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 70 per cent chance of up to 9 millimetres of rain falling across the district on October 26 and 27.
Meanwhile, the NSW Government has published a report predicting more severe fire weather days across the New England, as climate change accelerates.
"Severe fire weather conditions are estimated to occur on average three days per year at Moree," the report, published by the Office of Environment and Heritage, said.
"These days are more likely to occur in summer and spring.
"The greatest increases in severe fire weather are projected in the far west of the region in summer and spring."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.