DATA revealing the number of classes being merged or missed due to education shortages has left local teachers saying 'I told you so'.
"It doesn't come as a surprise," New England and North West regional organiser for the NSW Teachers Federation Katie Sullivan told the Leader.
"We've known about the shortage for quite some time ... the data released today [October 23] shows we were right."
The 2023 Alternative Supervision Arrangements Survey, released by the NSW Department of Education, lays bare the current casual teacher shortages across the state.
The data, which was collected between August 14 and September 21 this year, shows on average NSW public schools had a casual teacher shortfall of 42 per cent.
The average in places like Tamworth, Armidale, and the Northern Tablelands is 47 per cent.
Ms Sullivan said the number of classes needing to be covered due to teacher absences was nowhere near the number of casual teachers on the list for the region.
She said while she was working in a small remote school up until 2021 multiple schools would fight for the same casual teacher to cover classes on the same day.
"They're not coming into teaching because the salaries aren't competitive, and they cannot afford to live and teach in these areas," Ms Sullivan said.
"It's not an attractive profession, we need to rebuild it."
Due to the casual teacher shortage, the survey results state lessons are covered by merging classes, placing multiple classes under a group supervisor, or calling in specialist teachers not scheduled for classes.
During minimal supervision classes, students are expected to complete tasks or assignments already set.
Alternative arrangements are required for six per cent of lessons across the state each day, or one in 17 classes.
Ms Sullivan said bigger class sizes, or cancelled lessons have a "huge impact" on student learning and behaviour.
She said the state-wide data was "very reflective" of what is happening in the New England North West region.
Apart from the students, Ms Sullivan said the casual teaching shortage was encouraging full-time staff to "push through" which is causing a spike in mental health concerns.
"It's pretty tough out there at the moment," she said.
Despite the NSW Labor government agreeing to up teachers' pay from October 9, 2023, Ms Sullivan said policies implemented under the previous Coalition government meant it would take years to rebuild the teaching profession.
"Teachers are just exhausted, they've got nothing more to give because of the increasing work load they've been given under the previous government," Ms Sullivan said.
Shadow Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell told the Leader she "refutes" the claim the shortage was brought on by the former Coalition government.
Ms Mitchell said NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car had addressed a budget estimates hearing in parliament on Tuesday, October 24, but couldn't offer any tangible solutions to the shortage.
"She did not articulate today [Tuesday] how she will look to bring more casual teachers into the profession," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's all well and good to blame the former government ... but she is now in charge, she said she would fix the issue, and she has refused to provide any policy or initiative that will help this situation."
Ms Mitchell said during her time as education minister, the Coalition had policies in place to upskill learning support staff, and offer new incentives to mid-career teachers.
She said under the Coalition government teachers received a yearly pay rise, and supplementary programs were in place for casual teachers.
"The minister is making all sorts of claims but refusing to have a policy in order to address it."
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said increasing the supply of teachers across the state is a "key priority" for the department.
"Delivering NSW public school teachers their largest wage increase since the 1990s is a major step towards improving attraction and retention," the spokesperson said.
Pausing or stopping a range of programs in schools, and employing 600 more staff members have been noted as measures to reduce teacher workload.
The department is also offering permanent employment to eligible temporary teachers and support staff, with thousands offers already accepted.
