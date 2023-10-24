The Armidale Express
Waterfall Way east of Armidale closes due to grassfire

Updated October 24 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:02pm
Fire fighters are working to contain a bushfire that has closed the road in both directions near Hillgrove. File photo.
Waterfall Way is closed in both directions between Old Hillgrove Road and Stockton Road due to an out of control grassfire.

