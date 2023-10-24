Waterfall Way is closed in both directions between Old Hillgrove Road and Stockton Road due to an out of control grassfire.
The fire was reported just before 3pm on Tuesday, October 24 and has impacted the road between Armidale and Wollomombi.
Emergency services are on the scene and the fire remains at an advice level only as of 4pm.
However, it has quickly engulfed scrub near the road and has potential to spread with winds gusting above 30km/h.
Live Traffic is urging motorists to use an alternate route and there is no predicted time for the road to be re-opened.
RFS said the fire is being contained.
