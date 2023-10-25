A recovery breakfast was held at the town hall recently to mark the two-year anniversary of the Armidale tornado that ripped through town and caused a 4km path of destruction.
Armidale has seen its fair share of wild weather over the years and recent studies suggest people may be largely unprepared for an increase in frequency and intensity of hail storms.
Australian Insurance giant QBE Insurance says recent research indicates Australians are increasingly worried about the impact of natural disasters and extreme weather events.
In Other News:
According to the research, more than half (59 per cent of Australian homeowners have admitted their properties are only 'somewhat' prepared for natural disasters like hail, and two in three of those surveyed don't have a plan at all.
This is despite 53 per cent of surveyed respondents, who have lodged an insurance claim, naming hail as the reason behind their property or vehicle damage than flood, bushfire and storm combined (48 per cent).
Locals may remember the 'mother of all hail storms' that pummelled Armidale on NRL grand final day in September of 1996.
80 per cent of buildings in the city suffered damage and in excess of 3000 vehicles were dented, many with cracked windscreens. The total cost was estimated to be close to $200 million dollars.
Three severe hail storms hammered Armidale in the space of a ten-year between 1996 to 2006.
QBE Insurance claims data also showed that over 3,000 hailstorm related claims have already been lodged this year, with a total claims value of over $70 million and an average cost of $21,000 per policy. In 2022, 43 per cent of hailstorm related claims for that year were made in January, and October through December.
Of those surveyed, 29 per cent also said that they have had property damaged by natural disaster or extreme weather, with 37 per cent of them caused by hailstorms.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.