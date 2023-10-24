After a seven-year hiatus, the Glen Innes Business Awards came back with a bang.
The Glen Innes Business Chamber held its night of nights at the Glen Innes Golf Club on October 21.
An incredible turnout of around 320 locals enjoyed a wonderful night of celebrations on a perfect New England October evening.
Glen Innes Business Chamber President Cassandra Hill said it was an incredible night made possible by the hard-working people of the sub-committee.
"The Glen Innes Sovereign Council has had a lot to do with our committee. They have been so supportive and proactive in working with myself and Katelyn Maree Lynn, Peter Lynn and the rest of the committee in helping to organise this event.
"There haven't been too many events in Glen Innes for some time where you can get dressed up and connect with other community people and business owners, you could tell the energy and the vibe was really high,' said Ms Hill.
On arrival at the black tie/cocktail event, attendees were treated to drinks on the lawn of the Golf Club before moving inside to enjoy a three-course meal complete with live music and entertainment.
Host Jim A Barker, a professional photographer who made the 'treechange' to Glen Innes from Sydney with his wife Jamie-Lee in late 2021 had the crowd in stitches early on.
From there, the night only got better.
Nathan and Bonnie Hindmarsh were special guests of honour.
NRL legend Nathan Hindmarsh played 330 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels between 1998 and 2012.
Bonnie Hindmarsh is an entrepreneur, who along with business partners Erin Cayless and Lana Taylor, runs 'Three Birds Renovations.'
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham were also in attendance.
Years of drought, bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns have seen businesses struggle throughout New England so this year's business awards celebrations were particularly special.
Highlights of the evening included a Q and A panel with Nathan and Bonnie Hindmarsh which was equal parts hilarious as it was emotional and full of great business advice.
The Glen Innes High School Dancers entertained the packed house with dazzling well-rehearsed dance routines.
15 awards categories were split across three groups - Outstanding Awards, Excellence in Sector, and a People's Choice Award
The people's choice winner went to Allcrete Concrete Solutions, Glen Innes's Favourite Tradie award went to Spencer Peters and Glen Innes's Favourite Farmer award went to Michael Miller.
Other awards winners included The Organic T shirt who took out the Excellence in Sustainability award and also Beth Arandale from Woolworths Glen Innes who won 'Outstanding Young Employee.'
Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham said he was proud to see such a fabulous event in town.
"We have close to 320 people here tonight, which is the most amount of people who have attended an event here at the golf club earlier last century.
"It's great to see so many young entrepreneurs, a black tie event like this in Glen Innes is just fantastic to see," Mr Banham said.
Cassandra Hill said the Glen Innes Business Chamber is looking forward to 2024.
"What the Business chamber aims to do is to empower our business community," Ms Hill said.
"We definitely wanted this event to be a production, we created the program with that in mind for sure."
"We had such a great sub-committee and we banded together so well and got it all done. A few us us are quite experienced in events also so that definitely helped but we are just so happy with how the evening went."
"Looking ahead, we really want to have some additional events and educational components to the chamber," said Ms Hill.
