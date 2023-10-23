The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory by PLC at Armidale Town Hall

By Vanessa Arundale
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLC Armidale's Kate Clynch (producer) and Jo Wysle (director) on stage in the Armidale Town Hall to set up for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: supplied.
PLC Armidale's Kate Clynch (producer) and Jo Wysle (director) on stage in the Armidale Town Hall to set up for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: supplied.

The stage is set, the golden tickets are ready, and the magic of Willy Wonka's world will bring the historic Armidale Town Hall alive this week when more than 100 students from PLC Armidale will perform six shows of the College's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.