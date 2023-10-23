Bald Blair fire downgraded, coming under control

An out of control bushfire northeast of Guyra has been reduced to Advice level after earlier rising to Watch and Act.
Reported on Monday afternoon, October 23, the fire quickly burned through almost 300 hectares, but Rural Fire Service crews are containing the fire as of 5.30pm.
The fire is on Glassers Road near Bald Blair.
The fire was fuelled by high spring temperatures with daytime peaks nearing 30 degrees and gusty winds that peaked around 40km/h throughout the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.