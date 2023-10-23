The Armidale Express
Bald Blair fire downgraded, coming under control

October 23 2023 - 5:30pm
Around 300 hectares of bushland has burned as part of the Bald Blair fire, which has been downgraded to advice. File photo.
An out of control bushfire northeast of Guyra has been reduced to Advice level after earlier rising to Watch and Act.

