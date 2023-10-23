The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

New England could have boundaries redrawn in redistribution

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 23 2023 - 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said he could be the "last hope Obi Wan Kenobi" for two New England towns in the upcoming federal electorate redistribution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.