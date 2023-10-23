A $1 million reward is being offered to help solve the murder of Inverell teen Michael "Billy" Hegedus.
Exactly 27 years ago Billy, 17, was fatally shot in the stomach and chest in what police believe was a botched robbery.
Billy's best friend, Justin McInerney was charged but acquitted of his murder after two aborted trials and a hung jury, walking free in 2001.
Mr McInerney has since died.
Police used the 27th anniversary of Billy's murder to offer $1 million for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Billy's murder.
"This was a reckless and callous murder and there are people in the community, particularly Inverell, who know something," Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.
"Today is their day to speak up. Billy's family deserve answers, and that's why we're appealing for help."
The murder happened about 9pm on October 23, 1996 at Billy's family's roadhouse on Warialda Road, Inverell.
About $36,000 was stolen from a safe in the service station in what police believe was a robbery gone wrong.
Billy's mother, Patricia Page and step-father, Phil Page were first alerted of the robbery by roadhouse staff.
They found Billy on their bedroom floor.
"We didn't know what had happened, we had not idea," Mrs Page said.
"We rang an ambulance and then saw the safe was wide open, so we then phoned the police.
"It all happened so fast, [when the paramedics arrived they told us] Billy had been shot twice."
Police later found a gun but never recovered the money, much of which was in large, $100 denominations.
At the public appeal at Armidale Police Station, Mr and Mrs Page were joined by senior police officers, determined to solve the cold case.
Det Sup Danny Doherty said Billy had been shot at "reasonably close range" but was not prepared to divulge further information about the shooting.
He hoped the $1 million would lead to someone coming forward with information that could help solve the murder.
The matter remains under investigation by the Unsolved Homicide Unit and New England Police District under Strike Force Beanba.
