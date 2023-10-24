THE Alternate Root has stepped in to re-open the airport cafe after negotations with Tattersalls broke down.
Owners of the popular Uralla eaterie agreed to extend their café operation to the airport, initially for a six-month trial period and subsequent longer lease.
The airport café has been mothballed since the 2020 COVID outbreak.
In February, Armidale councillors voted nine to one to start commercial lease negotiations with Tattersalls to operate the airport cafe.
Council had controversially offered Tattersalls a rent-free term of about 12 months before they would have to start paying about $10,000 per year for the space.
But those negotiations stalled and earlier this month, Armidale mayor Sam Coupland announced The Alternate Root as the café's tenant now in place.
"I am a regular airport user and like many travellers have missed the opportunity for a brew or a snack before a flight," Mayor Coupland said.
"The Alternate Root Café has an excellent reputation and will provide some much needed vibrancy and a great offering of quality food and beverages.
"They have also expressed an interest in vacant retail space at the airport where they can sell their own and other produce from across the region."
Two hours of free parking with no ticket required is also available at the airport allowing patrons to catch a coffee and snack at the café while awaiting airport departures and arrivals.
