The Armidale Express
Uralla cafe Alternate Root to run Armidale Airport cafe after talks with Tattersalls stall

Updated October 24 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:29pm
Armidale Council mayor Sam Coupland, left and deputy mayor Todd Redwood, right at the airport premises where The Alternate Root will soon start operating.
Armidale Council mayor Sam Coupland, left and deputy mayor Todd Redwood, right at the airport premises where The Alternate Root will soon start operating.

THE Alternate Root has stepped in to re-open the airport cafe after negotations with Tattersalls broke down.

