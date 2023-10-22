Spring fires a dire warning of summer to come

There are already 82 bushfires burning around NSW.
A large fire west of Kempsey has sadly claimed a life and destroyed a number of homes, another bushfire near Bermagui also destroyed homes.
It isn't even summer yet.
For anyone who experienced the horrors of the Black Summer bushfires there is a level of anxiety that comes with hot and windy days.
It's a gut-wrenching concern that has been rising for many as much of NSW swelters through heatwaves before sudden cold snaps break that tension.
I was on NSW's Far South Coast in 2020 and saw the sky artificially darken early in January as smoke from Victoria blotted out the sun and choked the skies.
There had already been deaths in Cobargo to the north of us, and the fire front moving up from the south wasn't fire behind.
There are still people battling through homelessness from that time and it fills me with dread seeing fire alerts again.
La Nina weather conditions gave us two wet and cooler summers, but it also means areas that didn't burn previously are flush with greenery that is now trying to tinder.
New England is slated as part of an at risk area as summer approaches, so when you see those alerts to prepare your bushfire survival plan, it's time to really take them seriously.
We've already seen fires near a number of New England towns and even a grassfire that has already threatened property in Armidale.
So prepare your plans so we don't see another 2020 disaster.
