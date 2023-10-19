Northern NSW Football's annual census results show expanding growth and paint a bright future for football in the region thanks to record participation numbers in 2023.
The census, including information from 1 July 2022 to June 30 2023, was highlighted by a 19 per cent increase in the total number of registered participants, with registered players increasing by 20 per cent.
MiniRoos participation, for players aged four to 11-years-old, also increased by nine per cent, with youth numbers also up by nine per cent and senior participants climbing four per cent.
Registered volunteers were up 19 per cent, registered match officials have increased eight per cent and registered coaches have grown two per cent.
There was an immense 75 per cent increase in the number of non-traditional participants including the Football FIVE5 and Fast FIVE5 competitions as well as NNSWF's Walking Football and Kick-On for Women programs.
NNSWF General Manager of community football Ross Hicks was thrilled with the results.
"It is really important that our numbers within our competitions continue to increase," Mr Hicks said.
"The number of registered winter players is up by eight per cent with a total of 54,358 which is significant. This increase is crucial in helping the game continue to grow and we hope that we see these trends continue to help build the future of football within northern NSW."
NNSWF CEO Peter Haynes said he was also pleased to see the numbers climbing.
"It's fantastic to see the participant numbers across our game in northern NSW increasing," Mr Haynes said.
"These numbers are not just a result of the job NNSWF are doing but the immense strength of our game and the high-quality experiences delivered by our member zones and clubs throughout our region."
Registrations for the 2024 season open early next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.