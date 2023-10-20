Armidale Sanctuary is hosting a screening of the film 'Captains of Za'atari at the Armidale playhouse to help raise funds for a Syrian refugee family expected to arrive in Armidale in November.
The Issa family were displaced from their home in Syria during the civil war 12 years ago and have been refugees in Lebanon ever since.
Armidale Sanctuary is sponsoring the family under a federal government program CRISP or 'Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot.'
In Other News:
Armidale Sanctuary President, Jeff Siegel, said money raised from the fundraiser screening night will go towards helping the Issa family get set up in their new home.
"They have originally come from a small farming background so they are very excited about the prospect of arriving in a region that has agricultural surroundings rather than an urban metropolitan region," said Mr Siegel.
"The great thing about the CRISP program is that it allows community groups to bring refugees to Australia on humanitarian visas and is aimed at refugees who have no previous ties with Australia, so no family members who are already living in Australia."
CRISP relies solely on community support to welcome refugees into Australia, the program is inspired by the successful refugee sponsorship programs operating in Canada since the 1970s which has enabled tens of thousands of refugees to be resettled.
In the past, Armidale sanctuary has been involved with assisting the Ezidi community to settle, and have been doing to since 2003.
The Issa family will be the first resettlement for Armidale and Mr Siegel said all 12 members of the Armidale Sanctuary are working furiously to prepare them for their arrival.
We were assigned the family through the UNHCR, they requested what kind of family we wanted and we said one with school-aged kids because that's one of the great things Armidale has to offer is great education."
"So, this family has 5 kids ranging in age from 5 to 14 years old, three boys and two girls.
'We are actively trying to set up their housing and sign them up with Services Australia and get their kids into school and set up bank accounts and find furniture and appliances, bedding, and clothing for when they arrive.
"We think we will require between $15-20,000 to cover all of those costs, we then have a responsibility to that family to make sure they are settled in and doing ok.
'Captains of Za'atari' will screen at the Armidale Playhouse on October 31 at 6pm. Tickets are available at the door.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.