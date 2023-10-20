The Armidale Express
Family

Armidale Sanctuary is raising funds to settle a Syrian refugee family of 5

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 20 2023 - 4:09pm
A Syrian refugee family of 5 is moving to Armidale in November. Supplied
A Syrian refugee family of 5 is moving to Armidale in November. Supplied

Armidale Sanctuary is hosting a screening of the film 'Captains of Za'atari at the Armidale playhouse to help raise funds for a Syrian refugee family expected to arrive in Armidale in November.

