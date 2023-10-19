A GROUP of New England women have created history by being appointed on the CWA State Land Cookery Committee together.
They are part of the Guyra Evening branch of the Country Women's Association.
The New England region has a long association at the state level of the CWA.
It is prestigious to have multiple ladies from one branch on the state committee at the same time.
Christine Gellie and Rosie Arena joined current committee member Mary Hollingworth, who has served a three-year term as state secretary, along with seven other members from across NSW.
"This is an amazing achievement for Guyra Evening CWA, who boasts an ever expanding membership of young women, and testament to their willing and ongoing dedication to the wider community," Ms Hollingworth said.
"The committee gives generously of their time and skills supporting branches and groups across NSW stewarding and judging."
Guyra Evening was also awarded the Past Presidents runner up award for outstanding community service at the NSW State conference in May.
The Land Cookery Committee organises the Land Cookery Competition at the annual state conference along with hosting other CWA assessment and cooking days across the state.
Meanwhile, members of the Guyra Evening and Kelly's Plains Dangarsleigh group recently travelled to Inverell to celebrate CWA Awareness week with the Inverell Sunrise ladies.
The afternoon was a delightful and decadent high tea with 80 guests from across the North West .
"On the menu was wonderful company along with presentations by the local VRA ,HeathWISE, primary health care nurses and local psychologists," Ms Hollingworth said.
"Close to $2000 was raised for Inverell VRA while the ongoing community generosity by CWA is definitely in action in our region.
"CWA is the most powerful Women's lobby group in NSW and new members are always welcome."
