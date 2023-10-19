Major construction of the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 (N2NS P1) section of Inland Rail is set for completion by the end of October, unlocking benefits for industry, rail operators, and local communities across north-western NSW.
The section between Camurra and North Star is on track to return to service at the end of the month, allowing trains to service grain silos at Milguy, Croppa Creek, and North Star after two and a half years.
Operators have already been reaping the benefits of Inland Rail upgrades to the line between Narrabri and South Moree, which has been operational since November 2022.
The milestone signals the completion of major construction on the N2NS Phase 1 project, which includes upgrades to 174km of track along the existing corridor from Narrabri to North Star.
ARTC's contractor Trans4m Rail is undertaking finishing and commissioning works along the alignment.
Inland Rail Project Director Narrabri to North Star, Peter Borrelli, said it was a big achievement.
"We are very proud to complete major construction on the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 section of Inland Rail," he said.
"Together with our delivery partner Trans4m Rail, we have achieved a fantastic result which will bring benefits to local industry, rail operators and communities."
Phase 2 of the project, which involves further upgrades and building 2km of new track north of Moree, is in approvals, with Inland Rail preparing a preferred infrastructure report and a response to submissions for the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The N2NS P1 works will see improved efficiency and reliability on the main line, as well as boosting resilience to extreme weather events, with the track withstanding the worst flood in a decade to hit Moree late last year. Five crossing loops, seven bridge upgrades, and improved safety at 57 level crossings have all been included in the design. The project also brings telecommunications upgrades to rural NSW, with ARTC in partnership with Telstra delivering a $3.4 million project to deliver improved connectivity for trains using the line and also to enhance mobile telecommunications for local communities in North Star, Gurley, Croppa Creek, and Crooble.
"I'd like to thank our customers for their patience as we completed the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 works throughout previous work stages and tight possession windows," Mr Borrelli said.
"We are thrilled to be able to return the line to service on schedule, despite significant challenges faced during construction including flooding, mouse plagues, and the pandemic.
"Narrabri to North Star will be the second section of Inland Rail to complete major construction, following the commissioning of the Parkes to Narromine line in September 2020."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.