Inland Rail project steams ahead with Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 almost ready to go

October 19 2023 - 2:00pm
GrainCorp Milguy (right) and Boolah Farm (left), where Inland Rail upgrade works have been taking place. Picture supplied
GrainCorp Milguy (right) and Boolah Farm (left), where Inland Rail upgrade works have been taking place. Picture supplied

Major construction of the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 (N2NS P1) section of Inland Rail is set for completion by the end of October, unlocking benefits for industry, rail operators, and local communities across north-western NSW.

