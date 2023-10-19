The Armidale Express
Lindsay Brown wins 2023 National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 19 2023 - 11:15am
Lindsay Brown, Armidale, took home the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship title at Launceston Royal. Picture supplied
Two NSW representatives have tasted success at the Australian finals in Merino sheep judging and dairy cattle paraders at Launceston Royal on Thursday.

