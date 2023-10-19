A large contingent members of the Armidale Physie Club travel to Tamworth to compete in their Zone Competition at the weekend.
A wonderful weekend of Physie was enjoyed by all.
It was a big event with clubs from Tamworth, Armidale, Gunnedah, Coonabarabran, Moree, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, Towarrie and Liverpool Plains all present for their members to compete.
Armidale had a very successful weekend with great results.
The Armidale Club congratulates all of its members on their performances over the weekend they all made the club very proud.
With Ladies Nationals, Ladies Masters, Senior Weekend, Junior Nationals as well as the prestigious Opera House Finals still to come we are all going to experience many outstanding performances.
Results from the weekend:
Teams 5-6 years first place - Zone Champions, 7-8 years Superstars, 9-10 years third place, 11-12 years third place 11-12 years Superstars and Open Ladies second place.
Champion Girl - Preschoolers Charlie Cuttle and Poppy Hall - Future Champions, 5s Rosie Hutton fifth, Finalist Lily Hackett, Semi Finalists Flossy Bower, 6s Claire Dorian first, Finalist Ava Stroud, Semi Finalists Abigail Jeffery, 7s Superstar performance Charlotte Foldi, 8s Finalist Darcie Simpkins, Semi Finalists Isla Debreceny and Josie Arnott, 9s Greta Mulready, Finalist Adelaide Prince, Semi Finalists Emily Waite, Superstar performance Addison Cooper and Zoe Murray, 10s Finalist Abbie Constance, Semi Finalists Chelsea Debreceny and Caitlin Rodgers, 11s Charlise Deiderick second, Finalist Alice Pearson, Hayley Waite, Imogen Killen, Semi Finalists Maya Slade, 12s Finalists Isabella Barnden, Semi Finalists Nora Mulready and Emelia Simpkins, 13s Finalists Tilly McKay, 15/first yrs Finalist Freya Gilies, Peyton Slade and Sophia-Rose Markham
Novice Ladies Fiona Munzenrieder
Intermediate Ladies Olivia O'Reilly second, Natalie Bower fourth, Semi Finalists Jessica Kernahan
Under 33 Ladies Rhianna Landow, Semi Finalists Nichola Mitchell and Ashlee Duff-Forbes, Over 33 Ladies Finalist Hollie Cuttle, Semi Finalists Melissa Hackett
Over 40 Ladies Julie Pearson second, Kylie Debreceny third, Over 50 Ladies Semi Finalists Colleen Duff-Forbes and Karen Russell, Over 60/70 Ladies Semi Finalists Claire Freund, Lynette McLean and Maria Farrell.
A huge thank you to all competitors and their families and supporters for travelling to Tamworth.
Also to the Armidale teaching team Julie Pearson, Melissa Hackett, Charlotte Williams and Ruby Williams.
Their support and dedication to our wonderful sport is truly appreciated.
