Workshops designed to assist the community are organised for a variety of different reasons and cover many different subjects but all offer valuable insight and support for participants.
For small regional communities such as New England, workshops can be an especially important tool for people who may otherwise not be in a position to access help or support which in some cases may even be lifesaving.
Local Land Services North West and Northern Tablelands Regional Communications Advisor Camilla Parry, said workshops offer something for everyone and are especially important during difficult times.
"The aim of the workshops organised by LLS is to provide informative and hands-on meetings as a means to provide landholders with the latest advice which, at the moment is specified around providing producers with the means and knowledge base to help strategise their business for dry conditions," she said.
"Particularly at the moment, such workshops can offer a valuable resource and we certainly encourage people to hop on to the LLS website, have a look at the events page and browse through some of the informative workshops and webinars being organised in our region."
For example, Local Land Services is offering an early weaning workshop in Walcha on October 24 to discuss early weaning as a management option heading into predicted dry times.
"Farming can be a solitary activity," Ms Parry said.
"The industry is responsible for many livelihoods in our area and like any business you can always discover different ways of doing things especially when conditions are particularly difficult.
"Getting extra advice from professionals is great. People often walk away from these kinds of workshops with different ideas, some of which they may consider incorporating into their business models.
"It is definitely worth investing that time into the day and attending, and learning a bit more about what other producers might be doing to try and deal with conditions."
New England is the recipient of $285,000 in federal government grants to fund workshops and networking opportunities prepare residents for a hotter, drier climate.
Even outside of farming, there are a multitude of upcoming workshops in the region covering topics such as suicide prevention, which is a workshop being organised by Wesley Life Force on October 26 at Armidale Ex-Services and Glen Innes District and Services Club on October 25.
In Other News:
A free, one on one business health check is being organized by Nortec on October 25 in Uralla to assist small business owners in keeping track of their business activity and improving longevity.
On November 23 and 30 artist and educator Leah Bullen is offering an 'introduction to oil painting' short course at NERAM, introducing students to the basics of oil painting such as materials and tools to the handling of tonal and colour values.
From business support to mental health awareness to the arts, workshops can provide an opportunity for people to come together in a controlled space to learn from professionals and experts in a given field.
Workshops can provide an important community function as they may offer a social outlet for like-minded people to improve skill sets and qualities in which participants can then use in work or personal life.
They may offer opportunities to explore current topics, hands-on training or practical application.
They also present a unique opportunity for networking which, for people who may be feeling socially or geographically isolated can be incredibly rewarding.
Many workshops are also conducted online such as the 'Empowering the Mother 'workshop by Alex Farner on October 20 which focuses on pre and post-natal yoga.
