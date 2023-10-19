The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Workshops and field days are an important community resource

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enthusiasm was high among the 170 participants at the field day.
Enthusiasm was high among the 170 participants at the field day.

Workshops designed to assist the community are organised for a variety of different reasons and cover many different subjects but all offer valuable insight and support for participants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.