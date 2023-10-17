Fire crews respond quickly to grassfire that threatened homes

A grassfire burning close to homes on the eastern edge of Armidale is being controlled.
A grassfire was reported around 1pm on October 17, which quickly took hold in scrubland near Perry Parade and Galloway Street, threatening properties.
However, fire crews responded quickly and as of 2pm the fire is burning at an advice level with crews quickly working to limit the spread of flames due to gusty winds.
Gusts were blowing at about 35km/h measured at the nearby regional airport, but were easing through the afternoon.
As of 3:30 pm, emergency services are continuing to monitor conditions in the area.
