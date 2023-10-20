Simon Scott, a professional photographer based in Armidale has been shooting weddings for nearly 20 years.
He occasionally offers workshops and has had his work exhibited at NERAM.
New England is famous for being one of the few places in Australia that truly experiences 'the four seasons', however when it comes to weddings, Simon says Spring and Autumn are the two most popular times of year in the region.
"As soon as September hits, I'm usually out and about at weddings on weekends, I'd say October and November have been the busiest months in the past due to obviously the lovely warm weather and also the budding of spring," says Simon.
The Autumn colours that New England is well known for also makes April a popular month for weddings with famous backdrops such as Gostwyck Chapel near Uralla, Booliminbah and Elm Avenue offering glorious sets for perfect weddings however, according to Simon, at-home events are increasing in popularity.
"A lot of people are now getting married on family properties," he says.
"Of all the weddings I shot last year as well as this year, I think three or four of them were on family properties all around New England. One was in Moree. One was in Narrabri and one was in Gunnedah.
When it comes to other popular wedding destinations in the New England Area, Simon says he has covered a lot of events at Petersons Winery and guesthouse, as well as the Catholic cathedrals, train stations for an after wedding photo shoot location as well as Necom and Saumarez Homestead.
Regardless of the venue, Simon says he always makes time for what he calls 'wedding reconnaissance' before the wedding day to make sure nothing is left to chance.
"As a photographer, I always visit the wedding venue before the job and I always meet the clients there and at the time of the actual wedding.
"I can take into consideration the sun and the light and the angles and where everyone will be standing to make sure I capture that perfect moment people will want to relive for the rest of their lives."
Simon says his experience has allowed him over time to know what bases he needs to cover in order to have the confidence to shoot a wedding but he still gets slightly nervous.
"You don't want the wedding couple stressing about where they're going to go next, you just have to have a plan of attack.
"A good wedding photographer is prepared and planned, otherwise you have hidden surprises.
" It's a bit like an actor going on stage. Within the first five minutes you know, you compose yourself and get on with the job, but like with any job, I do get nervous but It's a good nervous.
"I think the day that I don't get nervous before a job is the day that I give up photography because I think then you become complacent."
